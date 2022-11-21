Iraq: A New Opportunity to Reform

2022/11/21 | 06:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the World Bank: Iraq Economic Monitor, Fall 2022: A New Opportunity to Reform The World Bank's new Iraq Economic Monitor, A New Opportunity to Reform finds that high oil prices have boded well for Iraq's economy pushing fiscal and external balance into double digit surpluses.After growing by 2.8 percent in 2021, GDP growth […]

