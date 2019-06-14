Home › Baghdad Post › Brent oil rises for second day after Middle East tanker attacks

Brent oil rises for second day after Middle East tanker attacks

2019/06/14 | 15:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Brent crude on Friday extended sharp gains from the previousday following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that stokedconcerns of reduced crude flows of the commodity through one of the world’s keyshipping routes.The attacks near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz pushed oilprices up as much as 4.5% on Thursday, putting the brakes on a slide in pricesin recent weeks over concerns about global demand.It was the second time in a month tankers have been attackedin the world’s most important zone for oil supplies, amid rising tensionsbetween the United States and Iran. Washington quickly blamed Iran forThursday’s attacks, but Tehran denied the allegation.Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.4%, at $61.54 abarrel by 0638 GMT, having settled up 2.2% on Thursday. Still, the contract isheading for a weekly fall of nearly 3%, a fourth week of decline.US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1 cent at$52.27 a barrel, after earlier rising. WTI also closed up 2.2% in the previoussession, but is on course for a weekly decline of 3.2%.“The events in the Gulf would now appear to have taken on anovert military dimension and we are waiting to see what action the US FifthFleet and other military resources in the region may take,” said TomO’Sullivan, founder of energy and security consultancy Mathyos Advisory.Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since USPresident Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 multinational nuclear pact withIran and reimposed sanctions, especially targeting Tehran’s oil exports.Iran, which has distanced itself from the previous attacks,has said it would not be cowed by what it called psychological warfare.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States hasassessed Iran was behind the attacks on Thursday.The US military later released a video that it said showedIran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded mine from the side of aJapanese-owned oil tanker.In a statement on Thursday evening, the Iranian mission tothe United Nations said Tehran “categorically rejects the US unfounded claimwith regard to 13 June oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongestpossible terms”.Qatar called for an international investigation into theattacks and a de-escalation of tensions in the region.On the demand side, OPEC on Thursday cut its forecast forgrowth in global oil demand due to trade disputes and pointed to the risk of afurther reduction, building a case for prolonged supply restraint in the restof 2019.The producer group and its allies are due to meet in thecoming weeks to decide whether to maintain supply curbs. Some members areworried about a steep slide in prices, despite demands from US President DonaldTrump for action to lower the cost of oil.World oil demand will rise by 1.14 million barrels per day(bpd) this year, 70,000 bpd less than previously expected, the Organization ofthe Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report published onThursday.“Throughout the first half of this year, ongoing global tradetensions have escalated,” OPEC said in the report. “Significant downside risksfrom escalating trade disputes spilling over to global demand growth remain.”