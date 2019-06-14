عربي | كوردى


UAE says Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif's credibility 'diminishing'

UAE says Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif's credibility 'diminishing'
2019/06/14 | 15:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iranian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad

Zarif’s credibility is “diminishing”, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Friday.“Every single day Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif’s reference

to team B becomes more farcical and his credibility diminishing,” Gargash said.

“Public relations is no real substitute to constructive policies. De-escalation

in current situation requires wise actions not empty words.”Zarif often uses “Team B” to refer to US National Security

Adviser John Bolton and those in the administration and the Gulf region who

share his hawkish stance towards Iran.Gargash’s tweet seemed to be a reaction to one by Zarif, an

hour earlier, saying: “Some misinterpretations necessitate a clarification:

B_Team is sabotaging diplomacy (...) and covering up EconomicTerrorism by the US

against Iran.”







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW