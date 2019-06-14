UAE says Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif's credibility 'diminishing'

2019/06/14 | 15:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif’s credibility is “diminishing”, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Friday.“Every single day Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif’s reference
to team B becomes more farcical and his credibility diminishing,” Gargash said.
“Public relations is no real substitute to constructive policies. De-escalation
in current situation requires wise actions not empty words.”Zarif often uses “Team B” to refer to US National Security
Adviser John Bolton and those in the administration and the Gulf region who
share his hawkish stance towards Iran.Gargash’s tweet seemed to be a reaction to one by Zarif, an
hour earlier, saying: “Some misinterpretations necessitate a clarification:
B_Team is sabotaging diplomacy (...) and covering up EconomicTerrorism by the US
against Iran.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif’s credibility is “diminishing”, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Friday.“Every single day Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif’s reference
to team B becomes more farcical and his credibility diminishing,” Gargash said.
“Public relations is no real substitute to constructive policies. De-escalation
in current situation requires wise actions not empty words.”Zarif often uses “Team B” to refer to US National Security
Adviser John Bolton and those in the administration and the Gulf region who
share his hawkish stance towards Iran.Gargash’s tweet seemed to be a reaction to one by Zarif, an
hour earlier, saying: “Some misinterpretations necessitate a clarification:
B_Team is sabotaging diplomacy (...) and covering up EconomicTerrorism by the US
against Iran.”