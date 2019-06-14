عربي | كوردى


Tanker attack to be discussed at G20 ministerial meeting: Japan min.

Tanker attack to be discussed at G20 ministerial meeting: Japan min.
2019/06/14 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Japan’s industry minister, Hiroshige Seko, said on Friday an

attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman this week will be discussed at a

meeting of G20 energy and environment ministers this weekend.The ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 major economies

will be held in Karuizawa, northwest of Tokyo, in the run up to the G20 summit

to be held in Osaka, western Japan, on June 28-29.Two tankers, one operated by a Japanese shipping company,

were attacked in the Gulf on Thursday. The United States blamed Iran for the

attacks, raising concerns about a new US-Iranian confrontation and driving up

oil prices. Tehran denied involvement.“Maintaining energy security is something we can share with

other ministers and is an important policy issue to be discussed at the G20

energy ministerial meeting,” Seko said at a regular press conference.“The Middle East is a key area for global energy security.

We want to talk with other ministers about our concerns about global security

and threats,” he said.Seko declined to comment when asked about whether Japan

would send its armed forces to the Gulf to protect tankers.He also declined to comment on remarks by US officials

blaming Iran for the attacks, saying Japan was still investigating details of

the incident.The attacks happened while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo

Abe was in Tehran trying to help ease rising tensions between the United States

and Iran.Seko said Abe told Iranian leaders that Japan wanted to

maintain economic cooperation with Iran, including buying crude oil when

international circumstances allowed. Japan stopped purchases earlier this year

after the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.Seko said the attack would not affect Japan’s energy

supplies.The other ship that was attacked was an oil tanker chartered

by Taiwan’s state oil refiner, CPC Corp, to carry fuel from the Middle East.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW