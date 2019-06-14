Home › Baghdad Post › Tanker attack to be discussed at G20 ministerial meeting: Japan min.

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Japan’s industry minister, Hiroshige Seko, said on Friday anattack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman this week will be discussed at ameeting of G20 energy and environment ministers this weekend.The ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 major economieswill be held in Karuizawa, northwest of Tokyo, in the run up to the G20 summitto be held in Osaka, western Japan, on June 28-29.Two tankers, one operated by a Japanese shipping company,were attacked in the Gulf on Thursday. The United States blamed Iran for theattacks, raising concerns about a new US-Iranian confrontation and driving upoil prices. Tehran denied involvement.“Maintaining energy security is something we can share withother ministers and is an important policy issue to be discussed at the G20energy ministerial meeting,” Seko said at a regular press conference.“The Middle East is a key area for global energy security.We want to talk with other ministers about our concerns about global securityand threats,” he said.Seko declined to comment when asked about whether Japanwould send its armed forces to the Gulf to protect tankers.He also declined to comment on remarks by US officialsblaming Iran for the attacks, saying Japan was still investigating details ofthe incident.The attacks happened while Japanese Prime Minister ShinzoAbe was in Tehran trying to help ease rising tensions between the United Statesand Iran.Seko said Abe told Iranian leaders that Japan wanted tomaintain economic cooperation with Iran, including buying crude oil wheninternational circumstances allowed. Japan stopped purchases earlier this yearafter the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.Seko said the attack would not affect Japan’s energysupplies.The other ship that was attacked was an oil tanker charteredby Taiwan’s state oil refiner, CPC Corp, to carry fuel from the Middle East.