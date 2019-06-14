Home › Iraq Oil Report › The kidnapped Yazidi children who don’t want to be rescued from ISIS

The kidnapped Yazidi children who don’t want to be rescued from ISIS

2019/06/14 | 20:30



Two Yazidi girls, 14 and 11, were said to be living in a tent with a woman loyal to the Islamic State in the al-Hol camp in eastern Syria, where tens of thousands of Islamic State family members are being detained, said Mahmoud Rasho, the Yazidi leader.



They didn’t want to be rescued.



