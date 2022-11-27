Contract Awarded for Assessment of Iraq's Social Security Laws

2022/11/27 | 04:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Irish-based consultancy AARC has won a contract with the International Labour Organization (ILO) for the "Institutional Assessment of the Capacity to Implement the draft Social Security Laws for Workers in the Private Sector in Iraq." The contract value was not specified.AARC is also involved in Iraq's e-government project.(Source: UNGM)

