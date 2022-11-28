2022/11/28 | 06:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Patrick Clawson for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Changing Population Patterns Will Reshape the Middle East Iraq is expected to explode in population, presumably increasing in geostrategic importance in the process.Click here […]

read more Changing Population Patterns "will Reshape the Middle East" first appeared on Iraq Business News.