Region's presidency reveals the details of Kurdistan's president to Baghdad

2022/11/28 | 18:30 - Source: Shafaq News



"They also discussed cooperation to resolve the pending issues between Erbil and Baghdad, including Article 140 of the Constitution, budget and financial entitlements, the status of Sinjar, and other issues facing the country through dialogue, and on the basis of the Constitution and protection of Iraq's stability and sovereignty.""President Barzani and Prime Minister al-Sudani completely agreed and reiterated that no threat or military action will be allowed from within the borders of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region against the neighboring countries," the statement added, "they continue to offer support to refugees and asylum seekers, but no armed groups will be allowed to operate in the Kurdistan Region.""Erbil and Baghdad will work together to protect the security of the borders, and they will also coordinate with neighboring countries and take necessary measures."President Barzani "ensured that the Kurdistan Region will remain a factor of peace and stability for Iraq, neighboring countries, and the region." "The Kurdistan Region is looking forward to further developing its bilateral relations with the neighboring countries on the basis of respect and mutual interests," he added.

