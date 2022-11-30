$125m in Stolen Tax Runds Recovered


2022/11/30 | 05:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced that 183 billion Iraqi dinars (approx.

$125 million) of the $2.5 billion stolen from the bank account of the tax authorities has been recovered.

He said that businessman Noor Zuhair Jassim had admitted receiving about $1 billion of the funds, and that arrangement were […]

