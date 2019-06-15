PM praises Journalists sacrifices in their anniversary

2019/06/15 | 06:55
INA – BAGHDAD
PM Adel Abdul Mahdi congratulated the journalists in the anniversary of Iraqi Journalism.
He also praised the sacrifices given by the journalists that were for the sake of reinforcing the country’s reputation.
Abdul Mahdi expressed that journalism in Iraq participated in awaking the public opinions and defended the people’s interests in addition to its role in terms of the change the country’s witnessed to the better.
“We reject all types of sanctions that limit the freedom of journalism. We seek honest and free media that is professional and accurate in addition to the noble message,” added Abdul Mahdi.
