KDP lawmaker says al-Sudani's government ushers a new era of Baghdad-Erbil ties

2022/11/30 | 15:44 - Source: Shafaq News



"The relation between the federal and regional governments has been governed by the Iraqi constitution since 2005," Lawmaker Meriwan Qarni told Shafaq News Agency, "the federal government, however, did not commit to its side of the deal since 2014.



Its rights have been only partially realized." "After the agreement signed by the State Administration Coalition and the subsequent formation of al-Sudani's cabinet, a new era has begun," he said, "al-Sudani's government is willing to settle many disputes.z The member of the parliament's defense and security committee said that al-Sudani's cabinet will proceed with enacting a hydrocarbons law and enlist the Peshmerga forces on the government payroll in the 2023 budget.



"If al-Sudani manages to fulfill his promises within this timetable, I expect a bright future for the ties between the two governments," he concluded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Mohammad Shia al-sudani's government has ushered a new phase of the Baghdad-Erbil ties, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's bloc in the Iraqi parliament said on Wednesday."The relation between the federal and regional governments has been governed by the Iraqi constitution since 2005," Lawmaker Meriwan Qarni told Shafaq News Agency, "the federal government, however, did not commit to its side of the deal since 2014.Its rights have been only partially realized." "After the agreement signed by the State Administration Coalition and the subsequent formation of al-Sudani's cabinet, a new era has begun," he said, "al-Sudani's government is willing to settle many disputes.z The member of the parliament's defense and security committee said that al-Sudani's cabinet will proceed with enacting a hydrocarbons law and enlist the Peshmerga forces on the government payroll in the 2023 budget."If al-Sudani manages to fulfill his promises within this timetable, I expect a bright future for the ties between the two governments," he concluded.

Sponsored Links