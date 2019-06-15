Home › Iraq News › Gorran’s participation in new Kurdistan govt does not mean ‘be silent’ about corruption: MP

Gorran’s participation in new Kurdistan govt does not mean ‘be silent’ about corruption: MP

2019/06/15 | 09:35



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Head of the Change Movement (Gorran) caucus in Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament Ali Hama Salih said on Friday his party’s participation in the new Kurdistan regional Government (KRG) cabinet did not mean our lawmakers should be silent to corruption.



Hama Salih said on his official Facebook account that that purpose of Gorran’s participation in the new KRG cabinet was for making reforms, and necessary measures had been taken for the implementing of the reform projects.



“We have prepared tens of corruption cases in the different sectors in order that the new cabinet will make investigations into them… and if anyone thinks that that Gorran’s participation means to be silent to the wrongdoer, I am making them certain that they have misunderstood. The future will clarify that,” Hama Salih said.























The member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leadership Aras Hisso Mirkhan said late on Thursday that his party would not accept hypocrisy from anyone and any party, as well as he called on the Change Movement to voice its stances regarding a statement by Gorran’s lawmaker Hoshyar Abdulla in the Iraqi Parliament.



“We will form the new Kurdistan Regional Government soon, as well as the new KRG cabinet will make an agreement with Baghdad about budget and oil,” Mirkhan said.



“Gorran, which is supposed to take part in the new KRG cabinet, should clarify its stances to the KDP regarding the statement by Hoshyar Abdulla.”



Gorran lawmaker Hoshyar Abdulla visited the federal court in Baghdad and met with the court’s president and members along with three other Kurdish lawmakers in order to follow up on a lawsuit filed by the Iraqi oil minister against the KRG ministry of natural resources.



According to observers and analysts dozens of Gorran politicians have left the movement and joint KDP party or bought by the Barzani KDP party like Ali Hama Salih, Rebaz Mohammed Hamlan, Massoud Haider Haji Rostem and many others.



Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.



Massoud Barzani, who served as president of Kurdistan region from 2005-2017, and still acting as KDP party leader, has been routinely accused by critics of amassing huge wealth from oil business for his family instead of serving the population. Barzani’s son, Masrour is the prime minister of Kurdistan and his nephew Nechirvan is Kurdistan president.



According to local and international analysts the lack of control mechanisms in Iraqi Kurdistan makes it a paradise for illegal financial activities by the Kurdish ruling leaders.



Read more about Corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com



Comments Comments



























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Ali Hama Salih, Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament member from Gorran Movement. Photo: Salih’s FBHEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Head of the Change Movement (Gorran) caucus in Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament Ali Hama Salih said on Friday his party’s participation in the new Kurdistan regional Government (KRG) cabinet did not mean our lawmakers should be silent to corruption.Hama Salih said on his official Facebook account that that purpose of Gorran’s participation in the new KRG cabinet was for making reforms, and necessary measures had been taken for the implementing of the reform projects.“We have prepared tens of corruption cases in the different sectors in order that the new cabinet will make investigations into them… and if anyone thinks that that Gorran’s participation means to be silent to the wrongdoer, I am making them certain that they have misunderstood. The future will clarify that,” Hama Salih said.The member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leadership Aras Hisso Mirkhan said late on Thursday that his party would not accept hypocrisy from anyone and any party, as well as he called on the Change Movement to voice its stances regarding a statement by Gorran’s lawmaker Hoshyar Abdulla in the Iraqi Parliament.“We will form the new Kurdistan Regional Government soon, as well as the new KRG cabinet will make an agreement with Baghdad about budget and oil,” Mirkhan said.“Gorran, which is supposed to take part in the new KRG cabinet, should clarify its stances to the KDP regarding the statement by Hoshyar Abdulla.”Gorran lawmaker Hoshyar Abdulla visited the federal court in Baghdad and met with the court’s president and members along with three other Kurdish lawmakers in order to follow up on a lawsuit filed by the Iraqi oil minister against the KRG ministry of natural resources.According to observers and analysts dozens of Gorran politicians have left the movement and joint KDP party or bought by the Barzani KDP party like Ali Hama Salih, Rebaz Mohammed Hamlan, Massoud Haider Haji Rostem and many others.Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.Massoud Barzani, who served as president of Kurdistan region from 2005-2017, and still acting as KDP party leader, has been routinely accused by critics of amassing huge wealth from oil business for his family instead of serving the population. Barzani’s son, Masrour is the prime minister of Kurdistan and his nephew Nechirvan is Kurdistan president.According to local and international analysts the lack of control mechanisms in Iraqi Kurdistan makes it a paradise for illegal financial activities by the Kurdish ruling leaders.Read more about Corruption in Iraqi KurdistanCopyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.comComments Comments