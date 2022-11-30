Iraqi Kurdistan under attack as Iran targets Kurdish opposition groups

2022/11/30 | 18:18 - Source: Iraq News

For decades, Iranian Kurdish opposition groups have sought refuge in neighbouring Iraq.



But in recent weeks, they have been targeted by dozens of missile and drone attacks launched by Tehran.



Authorities there accuse them of supporting anti-government protests that have swept across Iran since the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.



The campaign comes as Turkey steps up its cross-border operations against Kurdish groups in both Iraq and Syria.



Our correspondents Yasmine Mosimann and Marie-Charlotte Roupie have been meeting civilians caught up in the violence in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Meanwhile in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has signed a deal to give a key post to an openly homophobic ultra-nationalist.



Noam party leader Avi Maoz is set to become a deputy minister and his portfolio will include an office bolstering Jewish identity among Israelis.



It's all part of Netanyahu's efforts to hammer out a power-sharing agreement with his potential ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist allies following the November 1 parliamentary election.

Finally, only a handful of traditional nomadic communities still wander the Earth.



Among them are the Yörüks of Turkey, an ever-dwindling number of whom spend their winters tending to their herds along the Mediterranean coast, before moving to the mountains with their goats and sheep in the spring.



But those who maintain the nomadic way of life are feeling increasingly unwelcome, as local landowners fence off properties along the Yörüks' traditional migration route.



Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Camille Nedelec.