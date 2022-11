2022/11/30 | 20:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's lawmakers on Wednesday completed a second reading for the semi-autonomous region's first labor bill.The region's labor minister, Kwestan Mohammed Abdullah, said that the bill, once approved, will balance the rights and interests of both employees and employers.Speaking in a press conference earlier today, Mohammed said the law will achieve gender equality as well.