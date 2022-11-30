Baghdad and Erbil's committees will continue meetings until resolving all differences, KRG says

2022/11/30 | 21:02 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A joint committee from Kurdistan's regional and Iraq's federal governments convened a meeting in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday to find common ground on the differences between both sides.The media department of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that the meeting laid emphasis on the role of the constitution and the new federal government's program in addressing the Baghdad-Erbil differences."The meeting discussed issues related to oil, budget, financial oversight, and border-crossings," it said, "the meetings will continue until a final solution is reached."

