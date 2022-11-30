A prominent ISIS leader was killed in Daraa Syria, CENTCOM

2022/11/30 | 23:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The US Central Command announced that a prominent ISIS leader was killed in Daraa, Syria.“The death of Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in mid-October is another blow to ISIS.
This operation was conducted by The Free Syrian Army in Dar’a (Daraa) province in Syria.” The Command said in a statement.“ISIS remains a threat to the region.
CENTCOM and our partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS.” The statement added.
ISIS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajir confirmed the death of al Quraishi, announcing Abu al Hussein al Husseini al Quraishi as his successor.
