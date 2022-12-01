2022/12/01 | 19:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iran and Iraq have reportedly concluded a $4-billion contract under which Iran will supply technical and engineering services to Iraq.The report from Iran's state-run PressTV gave no details of the deal, but quoted Hamid Hosseini, Director of the Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Association (OPEX), as saying: "In the […]

