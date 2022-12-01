Iraq Oil Revenue of $8.2bn in November

2022/12/01 | 19:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for November of 99,867,946 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.329 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.282 million bpd exported in October.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 97,204,696 barrels, while […]

