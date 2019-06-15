Huge wildfire breaks out in Mosul, Neniveh

2019/06/15 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A number of fires broke out at different parts of Mosul on Saturday dawn, security sources told the press.Many people have fled their houses lest the flames reach their neighborhoods.No human casualties were reported, however, the fire damaged a number of properties.A security source said a number of fires broke out at different parts in Neniveh province, including seven fires at villages south of Mosul.Civil defense forces, according to the source, were dispatched to the fire locations after stress calls from civilians.A number of Iraqi provinces have recently witnessed the outbreak of large fires in farms, with some considering this a systematic scheme to hurt Iraq’s economy.
