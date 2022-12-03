Iraqi oil minister says OPEC members committed to agreed production rates

2022/12/03 | 19:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani affirmed OPEC members are committed to the agreed production rates till the end of 2023, ministry statement said in a statement on Saturday.
Abdel-Ghani made these remarks during a ministerial meeting of the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) via video conference.
