Training Program for Iraqi Judges at Nuremberg Academy

2022/12/04

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Introducing International Expertise towards Prosecuting ISIL's International Crimes: Intensive Training Program for Iraqi Judges at the Nuremberg Academy The International Nuremberg Principles Academy (Nuremberg Academy), in partnership with the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD), organised an advanced training course on international humanitarian law (IHL) and international criminal […]

