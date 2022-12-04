International media needed to break stereotypes about Kurdistan-official

2022/12/04 | 13:14 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The head of the Tourism authority in the Kurdistan Region, Amal Jalal, said on Sunday that the support of Arab and international media is needed to promote tourist attractions in the Region.
Jalal, who received a delegation from Jordan today, said that media outlets can help break stereotypes and prove that the Kurdistan Region is a safe, stable, and secure place.
