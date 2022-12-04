Iraq's interior minister warns against terrorist groups' acquisition of material used in unconventional weaponry

2022/12/04 | 21:10 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul-Amir al-Shammari on Sunday warned of the terrorist group's acquisition of material that can be used in manufacturing unconventional weaponry.Al-Shammari's remarks came during a conference on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Safety and Security in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, earlier today.In a keynote speech he delivered during the conference, al-Shammari called for joining efforts to hinder extremist groups from acquiring material that can be used in manufacturing unconventional weapons."Security is everyone's responsibility. The work should be focused on bolstering the confrontation front and enabling it of maintaining security and stability," he continued.The conference was attended by representatives of states and organizations, in addition to a group of military and government officials.

