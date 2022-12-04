Al-Salehi laughs off the notion of national partnership in Iraq

2022/12/04 | 21:34 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The head of the Turkmen Front, Arshad al-Salehi, contemned the notion of "national partnership" in Iraq, lambasting the neglection of the Turkmen in the security commanders' lineup."Those claiming national partnership exists in Iraq are liars," he tweeted, "the partnership exists between powerful partners in the government.""The recent security changes in Kirkuk are proof that the alleged partnership does not exist," he added.Al-Salehi raised question marks on ignoring the Turkmen when selecting a commander of Kirkuk's advanced headquarters or intelligence chief.

