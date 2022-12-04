Iraqi army fends off an ISIS attack in Makhmour

2022/12/04 | 22:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's military managed to fend off an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants on Makhmour's village of Azhi Kanz, the district commissioner Rizgar Mohammed reported on Sunday.Mohammed said the Iraqi army's 14th division clashed with a group of ISIS militants near Mount Qara Gogh.Mortar and heavy artillery were deployed by the Iraqi army, he added.Early reports said a camp sheltering Turkish Kurds in Makhmour was hit by an unknown drone.
However, it was later revealed that the explosions resulted from the Iraqi army's artillery.
