Al-Sudani to Macron: Iraq is committed to a balanced foreign policy

2022/12/04 | 23:24 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani has received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, a statement by his bureau said on Sunday.According to the statement, al-Sudani discussed with Macron the bilateral ties between their respective countries, partnership prospects, and issues of mutual interest.The prime minister laid emphasis on his government's approach to a balanced foreign policy and commitment to implementing the outcomes of the second Baghdad conference scheduled to take place in the Jordanian capital city, Amman.

