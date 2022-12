2022/12/05 | 00:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Only the lawmakers affiliated with the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) has submitted their resignation from Kurdistan's parliament, the presidium said in a statement on Sunday.The statement came amid reports about mass resignation of members at the region's legislative body this weekend.No other blocs have followed suit, the statement explained.