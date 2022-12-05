Developing Vocational Training for Youth in Dohuk

2022/12/05 | 06:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ILO, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of KRI partner to develop vocational training for youth in Dohuk The ILO and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government have signed an implementation agreement on Wednesday (November 30), to develop market-relevant vocational training programmes for young host community members, internally displaced […]

