Source: Iraqi Parliament to approve 2023 budget of 140 trillion dinars soon

2022/12/05 | 21:12 - Source: Shafaq News



A source in the Parliamentary Finance committee, Mouin Al-Kadhimi, revealed to Shafaq News Agency that Prime Minister Muhammad S.



Al-Sudani directed the minister of finance to complete the 140-trillion-dinars budget law to approve it and then refer it to the Parliament.



The budget deficit is estimated at 20 trillion Iraqi dinars, he said.



The 2023 budget set an oil price between $60-65 a barrel.



