Iraqi Parliament Approves final Two Cabinet Ministers

2022/12/06 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's parliament has reportedly approved two candidates for the two remaining vacant ministries in Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's cabinet.The KDP's Bangin Rekani was approved as the Minister of Construction and Housing, while the PUK's Nizar Mohammed [Nizar Amedi] was confirmed as the Minister of the Environment.These two appointments, both […]

