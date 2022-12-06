KRG launches New Anti-Corruption Hotline

2022/12/06 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Regional Government have officially launched a special hotline to receive complaints about corruption and wrongdoings committed by national and state institutions and officials.It is being led by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's Commission of Integrity, an independent government body responsible for fighting corruption.The hotline was launched at an event in Erbil […]

