Iraqi court summons a lawmaker for insulting a state institution

2022/12/07 | 18:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Najaf's investigation court has issued a summon order against the member of the Iraqi parliament, Hadi al-Salami, a source revealed on Wednesday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the order was issued in accordance with Article 229 of Iraq's penal code for "insulting a state institution".
