KRG's New e-Procurement Portal Launched

2022/12/07

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has welcomed the launch of the KRG's first e-procurement portal, introducing transparency and accountability to public tenders in ways that bring more efficiencies to public finances; support the emergence of small and medium businesses, and allow us to incubate new industries to accelerate our reform agenda.In a statement, the […]

