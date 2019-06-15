Home › Iraq News › Military Base Hosting US Troops Comes Under Mortar Attack in Iraq

2019/06/15 | 19:45



The assault comes just a month after the US put its facilities in the Middle Eastern country on alert, ordering all non-emergency government employees to leave Iraq.



Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, where international facilities are located, also suffered a rocket attack.



The United States and its allies have been fighting the Daesh* terror group in Syria and Iraq since 2014. During that period, US-led forces have killed at least 1,302 civilians, according to the Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (JTF-OIR).



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq's military said in a statement that militants attacked the Balad Air Base north of Baghdad on Saturday, firing three mortar shells. No casualties have been reported, however, the attack caused small fires, which were extinguished immediately.

According to AP, citing an anonymous security officer that American trainers are stationed at Balad air base.