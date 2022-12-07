Iraq's 'theft of the century': Plotters targeted Chinese and Russian oil companies

2022/12/07 - Source: Shafaq News



Rather than using people posing as representatives of real companies, for instance, they used shell companies instead.Crucially, according to one person involved in the investigation, a letter sent from a senior official within the FCI to the IGCT at the end of August 2021 had effectively signalled a “green light” to the thieves by indicating the watchdog would not interfere in the tax authority’s affairs.Fake documentsThe documents obtained by MEE show how the issuing of cheques purportedly to pay tax deposit refund requests from the oil companies in August 2021 triggered a flurry of correspondence and scrutiny involving officials from the IGCT, Rafidain Bank, the FCI and another oversight body, the Federal Board of Supreme Audit (FBSA).MEE has previously reported how, in the same month, the FBSA, the public spending watchdog, was removed from a role auditing tax deposit refund requests.



According to the documents, the FBSA was still performing this role when the CPECC and Lukoil cheques were issued at the beginning of August.MEE has also learnt that a legal document filed to the IGCT on 8 July 2021, which appears to authorise an Iraqi businessman to act as CPECC’s representative in Iraq, was verified by a notary at the Ministry of Justice and approved by IGCT officials despite obvious indications that it was fake.The authorisation, which appears to be signed by a CPECC official, grants the businessman broad financial powers that include opening and operating bank accounts, withdrawing and depositing money, and receiving cheques and withdrawing them in cash on behalf of the company.The authorisation names the businessman as Ali Muhammad Issa al-Jaf, but does not include any further details about Jaf’s relationship to the company or basic information such as his Iraqi identification number.MEE checked the reference number and date of the authorisation with the Ministry of Justice and could find no record of its existence.MEE has learned too that the notary who initially verified the authorisation on 8 July, and who subsequently confirmed its validity to the IGCT, has been investigated several times on charges of forging authorisation documents, and was moved from Baghdad to a small town outside the Iraqi capital two months ago.Investigators told MEE that a similar document filed to the IGCT, which claimed to authorise a businessman to act on behalf of Lukoil, also appeared to be a fake.Foreign oil companies operating in Iraq are required to report to state oil companies in the provinces where they operate.In a letter to the Basra Oil Company, the state oil company responsible for oil fields in southern Iraq, Lukoil Mid-East Limited said it had not authorised any person or entity to act as its representative to the IGCT, and it has not received any tax refunds in 2021 and 2022.



MEE has contacted Lukoil’s media office for comment.MEE contacted CPECC’s media office, but the company declined to comment.



There is no suggestion either company was aware of or involved in the forgery of documents using its name, or in the attempted theft of money from the IGCT’s tax deposit account.Investigators at the Ministry of Finance told MEE that the verification and acceptance of the fake authorisation documents by officials at the Ministry of Justice, the IGCT and the FCI had directly facilitated the attempted theft."It seemed clear that the first attempts to steal these deposits relied on [false] documentation, then manipulating and speeding up the procedures," said one senior official.“In this aspect, it was successful.



All procedural and oversight obstacles were overcome.



It actually culminated in issuing cheques in favour of these companies.”The investigation into the "theft of the century" plot has been taking place against a backdrop of wider upheaval in Iraqi politics and within the Ministry of Finance.It was launched in September by the then-acting finance minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, who was appointed to the role by former prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi after his predecessor in the post, Ali Allawi, had resigned in August in protest at what he described as endemic corruption in public finances.But Ismail was forced to resign soon afterwards.



At the end of October, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani replaced Kadhimi as prime minister, and appointed Taif Sami Mohammed as finance minister.'Green light'The first cheque for more than 31bn dinars (more than $21m) was issued in CPECC’s name on 2 August.



Documents seen by MEE indicate it was approved by Samer Abdel Hadi Qassem, the IGCT’s acting general manager.The second cheque, worth more than 12bn dinars (more than $8m), was issued in Lukoil’s name a few days later.



Osama Hussam, the assistant director general of the IGCT, then recalled the cheque after it was queried by the FBSA, which was at that stage still auditing tax deposit refund requests.But, according to the documents, Hussam was overruled by Qassem, who confirmed the validity of the Lukoil cheque on 16 August.On the same day, Qassem revoked the cheque issued to CPECC on 2 August.



The documents do not indicate why the cheque was stopped, but investigators told MEE cheques were routinely revoked if they attracted attention or scrutiny.



Two days later, however, another cheque was issued to CPECC.



This one was for the sum of 44,133,732,000 dinars (more than $30m), and once again the documents indicate it was approved by Qassem.



But this cheque was almost immediately reported to the FCI.



According to a source involved in the investigation, the large amount was deemed suspicious by junior officials within the ICGT."The value of the cheque was highly exaggerated.



Whatever the amount of tax deposits left by CPECC, the refund would not be as much as 44 billion dinars," the source told MEE."The value of the cheque and the speed of its issuance indicated something was wrong, despite the IGCT officials' confirmation of the validity of the procedures and documents submitted by the applicant.”Sources told MEE that Qassem was arrested in connection with the “theft of the century" investigation in October.



MEE was unable to reach Qassem for comment.The FCI then assigned one of its investigators, Basheer Sabah Hadi, to look into the case.



Hadi wrote to the IGCT requesting all documents relating to CPECC’s request to recover its tax deposits.In response, Qassem asked Rafidain Bank to hold the cheque while the matter was being investigated.But then, at the end of August, Kareem Badr al-Ghizi, the director general of the FCI’s investigations department, wrote to the IGCT to say that the FCI had not objected to the cheque being cashed."We would like to inform you that this authority [the FCI] did not request stopping the cheque in question,” Ghizi wrote, suggesting that information provided by the IGCT indicated there was “no damage to public money”.The letter continued: "The FCI - while carrying out its investigative duty - ensures that it does not interfere in the work of ministries and official institutions.”This, according to the person involved in the investigation, was “the green light that launched the whole process later on”.“It was a written guarantee from the FCI not to obstruct the process," he said.MEE understands that Hadi, the FCI investigator involved in the case, submitted a request for five years' unpaid leave in late 2021 and left Iraq for an unknown destination.



He is currently the subject of an arrest warrant.



MEE could not reach Hadi for comment.Ghizi was removed from his role at the FCI on 6 November by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office over his failure to prevent the theft of tax deposit money.The head of the FCI, Alaa al-Saadi, resigned on 13 November after investigators linked a number of officials within the watchdog to the “theft of the century” plot.The FCI’s media office declined to comment, citing ongoing investigations.



It said all officials and former officials were forbidden from speaking to the media about the case.Hours after receiving Ghizi’s letter, Qassim contacted Rafidain Bank to authorise it to cash the cheque to CPECC for 44 billion dinars.On 1 September, a man claiming to be CPECC’s representative in Iraq walked into a branch of Rafidain Bank which holds the IGCT’s tax deposit accounts and asked for the cheque to be paid immediately in cash.But there was one last snag.



The director of the bank insisted that the money needed to be deposited first in the company’s own bank account before it could be withdrawn.“The director of the bank refused to hand over the money in cash.



She insisted on depositing the cheque's value in the company’s official bank account," one of the investigators told MEE.“What is the point of them creating this process if the money just ends up in the company’s account?”The man did not provide the bank with the company’s account details and walked away empty handed.



