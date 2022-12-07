Tabaqchali: Supermarkets and Stability

2022/12/08 | 01:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq Market Report: Supermarkets and Stability The market, as measured by the Rabee Securities RSISX USD Index, was down 4.2%, and down 2.9% for the year. The […]

