Baghdad and Erbil are cooperating to end attacks on border territories

2022/12/08 | 14:50 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Coordination between Baghdad and Erbil is underway to deploy joint forces in the border territories of the Kurdistan region, spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Jotiar Adil said in a press conference on Thursday."The Kurdistan region believes that no party should be able to use its territory to attack neighboring countries.Neighboring countries, on the other hand, must respect the sovereignty of the region and Iraq," he said, "we are communicating with the federal government and neighboring states to put an end to breaches and attacks on those [border] territories that left civilians injured.""We have a mechanism to deploy border guards and sustain cooperation between the region's government and the federal government in this field," he said."This cooperation will continue, grow, and deepen," he concluded, "we hope it helps end the attacks on the border territories."

