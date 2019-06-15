Home › INA › Baghdad operations: the of lifting 370 concrete blocks from different areas of the capital last week

Baghdad operations: the of lifting 370 concrete blocks from different areas of the capital last week

2019/06/15 | 21:20



The Baghdad Operations Command announced on Saturday that it had lifted 370 concrete blocks from different parts of the capital last week.







A statement of the leadership received the Iraqi news agency "The engineering effort in the leadership of Baghdad operations continue to lift the concrete blocks of the capital Baghdad."























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Baghdad Operations Command announced on Saturday that it had lifted 370 concrete blocks from different parts of the capital last week.A statement of the leadership received the Iraqi news agency "The engineering effort in the leadership of Baghdad operations continue to lift the concrete blocks of the capital Baghdad."