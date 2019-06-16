Home › INA › The Iraqi army is rebuilding a school blown up by terrorism

The Iraqi army is rebuilding a school blown up by terrorism

2019/06/16 | 01:25



The leadership of the 17th Infantry Division, one of the Baghdad Operations Command Formations, started on Saturday the construction of Al-Naqab Elementary School in Al-Ubaid area in the Baghdad belt, which was detonated in 2015.







The Ministry of Defense said in a statement received INA "within the guidance of the references in the Ministry of Defense to provide the best services to citizens and communicate with them, was laid the foundation stone by the Baghdad operations commander in the presence of elders and dignitaries of the region to end the suffering of students in the primary stages.



















