Iran threatened to block Hormuz. Will we now take it seriously?

Baria Alamuddin















Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran’s Supreme



Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on June 13, hoping to ease tensions between Iran



and the US. When Abe offered to convey an Iranian reply to a message from



President Trump, Khamenei declined. Indeed, it appears that Khamenei’s reply at



that exact moment was already being sent in the form of twin attacks against



commercial tankers in the Gulf. A Norwegian-owned ship loaded with



petrochemicals erupted into flames. The other targeted ship was carrying Japanese



cargo (methanol) in transit to Singapore. Was this a calculated snub to Abe’s



peace-making efforts?







Although US and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) officials were



quick to identify Iran as the likely culprit, it is right to allow a full



investigation before definitively apportioning blame. However, experts agree



that four previous attacks against oil tankers last month had Iranian



fingerprints, and there is only one serious suspect in the frame.







Iran has repeatedly threatened to obstruct commercial shipping



in the Strait of Hormuz. Just days ago, in a fire-breathing speech, Hezbollah



leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened US forces with “annihilation” and proclaimed



that “the entire region will burn ... a barrel of oil will be $200 or $300.”







Nasrallah’s prediction was uncannily accurate, with oil



prices rocketing within minutes of the tanker attacks. Even Mohammed Javad



Zarif, Iran’s usually mild-mannered foreign minister, recently threatened that



the US “cannot expect to stay safe.”







How, then, can these cheap mobsters feign outrage about



fingers pointing at them when things start blowing up?







Tehran knows that its disintegrating economy cannot withstand



a possible six more years of Trump. The regime appears to have concluded that



offense is the best form of defense and is consequently moving toward a



war-footing. Qassem Soleimani, the Quds Force commander, last month instructed



proxies in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen to prepare to target Western assets.







The Gulf of Oman attacks came the day after Iranian missiles



hit a crowded arrivals hall at Abha airport, in Saudi Arabia’s southwest,



causing dozens of casualties. The moderate climate of this attractive region



makes it a favored summer destination for Saudi and Gulf holidaymakers. The



airport was thus at its busiest. A Houthi spokesman claiming responsibility for



the Abha strikes threatened to target all Saudi airports. Indeed, missiles were



fired at Riyadh airport in 2017.







Such provocations are part of attempts to embroil Middle



Eastern states in the conflict using Iran’s proxy armies across the region. The



prospects for Iraqi stability would be bleak, indeed. There has been a recent



spike in unrest in Qatif, and it is only a matter of time before Tehran stirs



the pot again in Bahrain’s villages. How long before Israel joins the fray,



bringing down hell and destruction on Lebanon and southwestern Syria?



Deterrence only works when it is shown to be serious. The



US administration has played its hand badly, gaining a reputation for barking



very loudly, but failing to bite. Khamenei was likely reassured by Trump



plaintively declaring that he does not want conflict. Given that soaring oil



prices could torpedo a teetering world economy, and with the US leader staking



his 2020 reelection prospects on economic growth, the Gulf attacks seem



calculated by Khamenei to hit Trump where it hurts. Furthermore, the attacks



represent a blunt message to the world: “We can still hurt you.”







Maritime experts point out that it is impossible to fully



protect civilian shipping. Hundreds of oil tankers and commercial ships are



continually moving through the Hormuz chokepoint. The repeated nature of these



attacks means that oil prices may remain elevated. Shipping and insurance costs



could soar, with severe knock-on effects for the global economy, particularly



since the afflicted companies have signaled that they will suspend Gulf



operations and other corporations may follow. As was the case when Iran mined



Gulf waters during the 1980s, there are also dangerous environmental



consequences for fish stocks and complex ecosystems when huge tankers loaded



with petroleum products are torpedoed.







Enough of Iran’s good-cop-bad-cop games: Seducing the



Europeans with smiling, but impotent, Zarif and Rouhani, while Khamenei and



Soleimani implement a strategy infinitely more aggressive than anything



Khomeini ever dreamed up. Russia is urging negotiations to calm tensions, yet



it was Moscow that opened a Pandora’s box by aiding Tehran’s expansion in Syria



and elsewhere. What does Putin care that there were Russian nationals on the



targeted ships?







This terrorist regime and its proxy figureheads have



repeatedly and explicitly warned us that they intend to engulf the region in



flames and torch the global economy. Why do we always fail to take Iran at its



word? When tensions flared in May, European observers queued up to blame the



Trump administration and portray this as a failure of US policy. These latest



unprovoked attacks suggest that the escalation is fueled from one side only.



World leaders must not sit back and wait to see what action (if any) Trump will



take. This calls for a unified response by entities such as NATO, particularly



as member states including Norway are involved.







Global levels of oil demand in the short term tend to be



highly inelastic, meaning that relatively modest shocks in available supply can



have a drastic impact on prices. With one-fifth of the world’s oil flowing



through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran believes that it can hold the word’s economy



to ransom and send oil prices skyrocketing.







This crisis has gone way beyond previous bouts of macho



posturing and saber-rattling between Tehran and Washington.







World leaders generally lack the stomach for decisive action



in order to reestablish an effective containment strategy against Iran, but



they may quickly discover that they have little choice when the alternatives



are global economic meltdown or a prolonged and destructive regional war.



