Darbandikhan Tunnel to Reopen Next Week

2022/12/17 | 05:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Regional Government allocated 187 million Iraqi dinars [$128,000] to renovate the Darbandikhan tunnel, set to open next week.The tunnel has been closed for two months as the work the tunnel began on October 2, 2022, and it is nearing an end."The work to renovate Darbandikhan tunnel is coming to an end, […]

