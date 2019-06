Careem delivers ride-hailing to Iraq's second-largest city Basra

2019/06/16 | 21:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Ride-hailing company Careem has extended its services to thesouthern Iraqi city of Basra in the latest expansion for the company. Itcurrently operates in Baghdad and Najaf and has an ongoing pilotproject in Erbil. The service will use existing taxis throughout the city,catering to a population of around 2.5 million.“Weare proud to launch our services in Basra today, an important strategiclocation for us and look forward to serving the people and create jobopportunities for the youth of this great city,” said Mohamed Al Hakim, thegeneral manager of Careem Iraq. “Within the next five years, our vision is toserve hundreds of thousands of customers and create more than 10,000 jobopportunities in Basra.”Basrais Iraq’s second-largest city by population after Baghdad, where Careemstarted services in January last year. It is home to Iraq’s main port and isalso where the majority of the country’s oil production takes place.Thereis no public transportation in Basra besides privately-operated minibuses thatserve dedicated routes but have no timetable or scheduled stops. Taxiprices are currently unmetered, so Careem’s app will provide more accuratepricing, while remaining at the same level as taxis.Inan interview with TheNational last month, Mr Al Hakim said that expanding to majorIraqi cities and provinces would be one of Careem’s focuses in the next fewmonths. It is currently in a pilot phase in Erbil, the capital city of IraqiKurdistan.Thechallenges of operating in the country include security concerns, lowsmartphone penetration, and limitations to digital and physical infrastructure,such as internet service interruptions, a lack of digital mapping and roadclosures.However, Careem has found ways to work around these challenges.Mr Al Hakim said the Iraq team visits closed roads to send co-ordinates toGoogle and allows customers to book by phone during internet cut-offs. Careemhas mapped 15,000 locations so far.“Ourtechnology is helping create employment opportunities and providing essentialmobility for millions of people in Iraq,” said Mudassir Sheikha, chiefexecutive and a co-founder of Careem. “I hope our presence here will encourageother companies to set up business in Iraq and join us in helping to rebuildand improve the infrastructure of the nation.”Careem,which was bought by Uber for $3.1 billion (Dh11.39bn) in March, operatesin 98 cities across 15 countries.