New leadership for Basra Oil Company

2022/12/19 | 00:02 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Bassem Abdul Karim at his office when he was director general of the Iraqi Drilling Company.



(STAFF/Iraq Oil Report)

BAGHDAD/BASRA - Bassem Abdul Karim has been appointed the director general of the state-run Basra Oil Company (BOC), a key role with direct responsibility for the vast majority of Iraq's oil production.

Iraq Oil Report has seen a copy of the order appointing Karim, which was signed by Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani on Dec.



15, 2022.



The order says the appointment is effective immediately.

