Halbousi elected as new president of Iraqi Forces Alliance
2019/06/17 | 00:00
The

Iraqi Forces Alliance has elected Mohamed al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament

speaker, as its president, and Falah Zaidan as the head of the parliamentary

bloc.Halbousi

and Zaidan were elected during a meeting attended by more than 40 MPs of the Iraqi

Forces Alliance, according to a statement by the alliance.The

National Axis Alliance, which was considered to be the largest Sunni bloc in

the Iraqi parliament was divided in mid-May to two alliances; the Iraqi Forces

Alliance, and the National Axis Alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar, following

internal differences.

