Halbousi elected as new president of Iraqi Forces Alliance

2019/06/17 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
Iraqi Forces Alliance has elected Mohamed al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament
speaker, as its president, and Falah Zaidan as the head of the parliamentary
bloc.Halbousi
and Zaidan were elected during a meeting attended by more than 40 MPs of the Iraqi
Forces Alliance, according to a statement by the alliance.The
National Axis Alliance, which was considered to be the largest Sunni bloc in
the Iraqi parliament was divided in mid-May to two alliances; the Iraqi Forces
Alliance, and the National Axis Alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar, following
internal differences.
