Halbousi elected as new president of Iraqi Forces Alliance

2019/06/17 | 00:00



The



Iraqi Forces Alliance has elected Mohamed al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament



speaker, as its president, and Falah Zaidan as the head of the parliamentary



bloc.Halbousi



and Zaidan were elected during a meeting attended by more than 40 MPs of the Iraqi



Forces Alliance, according to a statement by the alliance.The



National Axis Alliance, which was considered to be the largest Sunni bloc in



the Iraqi parliament was divided in mid-May to two alliances; the Iraqi Forces



Alliance, and the National Axis Alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar, following



internal differences.



