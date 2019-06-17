عربي | كوردى


Mary Church reopened in Basra

2019/06/17 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BASRA



Mary Church in Basra was reopened on Sunday after being rehabilitated by Tamkeen Organization.



Tamkeen Company was funded by the Central Bank of Iraq – CBI.



“The church was reopened in order to protect the Iraqi heritage and maintain the coexistence concept alive in Iraq,” stated CBI.









