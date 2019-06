Mary Church reopened in Basra

2019/06/17 | 01:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BASRAMary Church in Basra was reopened on Sunday after being rehabilitated by Tamkeen Organization.Tamkeen Company was funded by the Central Bank of Iraq – CBI.“The church was reopened in order to protect the Iraqi heritage and maintain the coexistence concept alive in Iraq,” stated CBI.