Mary Church reopened in Basra

2019/06/17 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BASRA
Mary Church in Basra was reopened on Sunday after being rehabilitated by Tamkeen Organization.
Tamkeen Company was funded by the Central Bank of Iraq – CBI.
“The church was reopened in order to protect the Iraqi heritage and maintain the coexistence concept alive in Iraq,” stated CBI.
