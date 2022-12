President Barzani condemns attack on Kurdish people in Paris

2022/12/24 | 00:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned the attack that targeted the Kurdish diaspora in Paris.The President said in a tweet, "I condemn the assassination of the three Kurdish civilians in Paris." He added, "I thank President Emmanuel Macron for such a positive reaction, and I believe that the French government will bring justice to the victims.France will remain a source of fundamental support for the people of Kurdistan."