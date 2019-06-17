Home › Baghdad Post › Israel moves to name Golan settlement after Trump

Israel moves to name Golan settlement after Trump

2019/06/17 | 18:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Trump name graces apartment towers, hotels and golfcourses. Now it is the namesake of a tiny Israeli settlement in the Israel-controlledGolan Heights.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet convenedin this hamlet Sunday to inaugurate a new settlement named after PresidentDonald Trump in a gesture of appreciation for the US leader’s recognition ofIsraeli sovereignty over the territory.The settlement isn’t exactly new. Currently known asBruchim, it is over 30 years old and has a population of 10 people.Israel is hoping the rebranded “Ramat Trump,” Hebrew for“Trump Heights,” will encourage a wave of residents to vastly expand it.“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said US Ambassador DavidFriedman, who attended Sunday’s ceremony. Noting that Trump celebrated hisbirthday on Friday, he said: “I can’t think of a more appropriate and a morebeautiful birthday present.”Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967Mideast war and annexed it in 1981. Most of the international communityconsiders the move illegal under international law.But during a visit to Washington by Netanyahu in March, justweeks before Israeli elections, Trump signed an executive order recognizing thestrategic mountainous plateau as Israeli territory. The decision, the latest ina series of diplomatic moves benefiting Israel, was widely applauded in Israel.“Few things are more important to the security of the stateof Israel than permanent sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Friedman said.“It is simply obvious, it is indisputable and beyond any reasonable debate.”After the Cabinet decision, Netanyahu and Friedman unveileda sign trimmed in gold with the name “Trump Heights” and adorned with US andIsraeli flags. Trump retweeted photos Friedman posted of the event and thankedNetanyahu “and the State of Israel for this great honor!”Addressing the ceremony, Netanyahu called Trump a “greatfriend” of Israel and described the Golan, which overlooks northern Israel, asan important strategic asset.“The Golan Heights was and will always be an inseparablepart of our country and homeland,” he said.Developing Ramat Trump will not be easy. Ringed by highyellow grass and land mines, it is roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) from theSyrian border and a half hour drive from the nearest Israeli town, KiryatShmona, a community of about 20,000 people near the Lebanese border.According to Israeli figures, almost 50,000 people live inthe Golan, including about 22,000 Jewish Israelis and nearly 25,000 Arab Druzeresidents.While Israel has encouraged and promoted settlement in theGolan, its remote location, several hours from the economic center of Tel Aviv,has been an obstacle. The area is home to small agriculture and tourism sectorsbut otherwise has little industry.The eight-year Syrian civil war, which at times has resultedin spillover fire into the Golan, also could present an obstacle to luring newresidents.Rosa Zhernakov, a resident of Bruchim since 1991, said thecommunity was excited by Sunday’s decision.“We hope it will benefit the Golan Heights,” she said,standing outside her bungalow on one of Bruchim’s few streets. She said therevitalization of the settlement will mean “more security” for residents fromany possible return of the Golan Heights to Syria as part of a future peacetreaty.Syria has demanded a return of the strategic territory,which overlooks northern Israel, as part of any peace deal. After thedevastating civil war in Syria, the prospects of peace talks with Israelanytime soon seem extremely low.Vladimir Belotserkovsky, 75, another veteran resident, saidhe welcomed any move to build up the settlement.“We certainly thank, and I personally, am satisfied by thefact that they’re founding the new settlement named for Trump,” he said.Ramat Trump joins a handful of Israeli places named afterAmerican presidents, including a village for Harry S. Truman, who firstrecognized the Jewish state, and George W. Bush Plaza, a square the size of amodest living room in central Jerusalem.Following Sunday’s decision to rename the community,developing the settlement still requires overcoming several additionalbureaucratic obstacles. With Netanyahu running for re-election in the secondnational election this year, it remains unclear whether he will be able tocomplete the task.Zvi Hauser, an opposition lawmaker who formerly served asNetanyahu’s Cabinet secretary, called Sunday’s ceremony a cheap PR stunt.“There’s no funding, no planning, no location, and there’sno real binding decision,” he said.