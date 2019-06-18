US denounces 'nuclear blackmail' as Iran plans to breach uranium limit

2019/06/18 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran
announced on Monday it would soon breach limits on the amount of enriched
uranium it can stockpile under a 2015 international agreement, in a new point
of contention with the United States, which accused Tehran of “nuclear
blackmail.”Tensions between Iran and the United States are rising
more than a year after President Donald Trump announced Washington was
withdrawing from the nuclear deal. Fears of a confrontation increased last week
when oil tankers in the Gulf were attacked.The accord, which Iran and the other
signatories have maintained following Trump’s decision, caps Iran’s stock of
low-enriched uranium at 300 kg enriched to 3.67 percent.But Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization
spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday: “We have quadrupled the rate of
enrichment (of uranium) and even increased it more recently, so that in 10 days
it will bypass the 300 kg limit.”“Iran’s reserves are every day increasing at a
more rapid rate,” he told state TV, adding that “the move will be reversed once
other parties fulfil their commitments.”The move further undermines the nuclear pact also signed
by Russia, Britain, Germany, China and the European Union, but Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani said the collapse of the deal would not be in the
interests of the region or the world.A White House National Security Council
spokesman said Iran’s plan amounted to “nuclear blackmail” and must be met with
increased international pressure.The nuclear deal seeks to head off any pathway
to an Iranian nuclear bomb in return for the removal of most international
sanctions.Britain said if Iran breached agreed limits
then London would look at “all options.”Israel, Iran’s arch foe, urged world powers to
step up sanctions against Tehran swiftly should it exceed the enriched uranium
limit.However, European Union foreign policy chief
Federica Mogherini said the EU would only react to any breach if the
International Atomic Energy Agency formally identified one.GULF TANKERSU.S.-Iran tensions are growing again following
attacks last Thursday on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a vital oil
shipping route. Trump’s administration has accused Iran of being behind the
incidents. Iran denies having any role.Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Major
General Mohammad Baqeri, on Monday denied Tehran was behind the attacks and
said if the Islamic Republic decided to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz
shipping lane it would do so publicly.The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National
Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said Tehran was responsible for security in
the Gulf and urged U.S. forces to leave the region, state TV said.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken
to officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, China, Kuwait, South
Korea, Britain and other countries to share evidence of Iran’s involvement in
the attacks on the Norwegian and Japanese tankers, a senior State Department
official said. Iran on Monday accused its main regional rival
Saudi Arabia - a close U.S. ally - of adopting a “militaristic, crisis-based
approach” for accusing Tehran of carrying out the tanker attacks.In May, Tehran said it would reduce compliance
with the nuclear pact in protest at the U.S. decision to unilaterally pull out
of the agreement and reimpose sanctions.The accord requires Iran to curb its uranium
enrichment capacity, capping Iran’s stock of low-enriched uranium at 300 kg of
uranium hexafluoride enriched to 3.67 percent or its equivalent for 15 years.
That is far below the 90 percent needed for weapons grade uranium and also
below the 20 percent level to which Iran enriched uranium before the deal.A series of U.N. inspections under the deal
have verified that Iran has been meeting its commitments.Iran’s Rouhani said on Monday that European
nations still had time to save the accord.“It’s a crucial moment, and France can still
work with other signatories of the deal and play an historic role to save the
deal in this very short time,” Rouhani was quoted as saying during a meeting
with France’s new ambassador in Iran.French President Emmanuel Macron said he regretted Iran’s
announcement but that Paris would hold talks with Iran and its partners to
avoid any further escalation in the region.NUCLEAR REACTORKamalvandi, in a news conference at Iran’s
Arak heavy water nuclear reactor which has been reconfigured under the deal,
said Tehran could rebuild the underground facility to make it functional. Heavy
water can be employed in reactors to produce plutonium, a fuel used in nuclear
warheads.In January, Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar
Salehi told state TV that “despite pouring concrete in pipes within the core of
the Arak reactor ... Iran had purchased pipes for replacement in case the West
violated the deal.”Mojtaba Zolnour, head of parliament’s nuclear
committee, said Iran would quit the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty against
the spread of nuclear weapons unless European powers saved the 2015 agreement.The western European signatories to the deal -
France, Britain and Germany - have defended it as the best way to limit Iran’s
enrichment of uranium.But Iran has repeatedly criticized delays in
setting up a European mechanism that would shield trade with Iran from U.S.
sanctions in an effort to save the nuclear deal.The United States and the IAEA believe Iran had
a nuclear weapons program that it abandoned. Tehran denies ever having had one.Pompeo said on Sunday the United States did
not want to go to war with Iran but would take every action necessary,
including diplomacy, to guarantee safe navigation through Middle East shipping
lanes.Iran said on Monday it had exposed a cyber
espionage network, accused the CIA of running it and that several U.S. spies
had been arrested in different countries as a result.
Iran
announced on Monday it would soon breach limits on the amount of enriched
uranium it can stockpile under a 2015 international agreement, in a new point
of contention with the United States, which accused Tehran of “nuclear
blackmail.”Tensions between Iran and the United States are rising
more than a year after President Donald Trump announced Washington was
withdrawing from the nuclear deal. Fears of a confrontation increased last week
when oil tankers in the Gulf were attacked.The accord, which Iran and the other
signatories have maintained following Trump’s decision, caps Iran’s stock of
low-enriched uranium at 300 kg enriched to 3.67 percent.But Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization
spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday: “We have quadrupled the rate of
enrichment (of uranium) and even increased it more recently, so that in 10 days
it will bypass the 300 kg limit.”“Iran’s reserves are every day increasing at a
more rapid rate,” he told state TV, adding that “the move will be reversed once
other parties fulfil their commitments.”The move further undermines the nuclear pact also signed
by Russia, Britain, Germany, China and the European Union, but Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani said the collapse of the deal would not be in the
interests of the region or the world.A White House National Security Council
spokesman said Iran’s plan amounted to “nuclear blackmail” and must be met with
increased international pressure.The nuclear deal seeks to head off any pathway
to an Iranian nuclear bomb in return for the removal of most international
sanctions.Britain said if Iran breached agreed limits
then London would look at “all options.”Israel, Iran’s arch foe, urged world powers to
step up sanctions against Tehran swiftly should it exceed the enriched uranium
limit.However, European Union foreign policy chief
Federica Mogherini said the EU would only react to any breach if the
International Atomic Energy Agency formally identified one.GULF TANKERSU.S.-Iran tensions are growing again following
attacks last Thursday on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a vital oil
shipping route. Trump’s administration has accused Iran of being behind the
incidents. Iran denies having any role.Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Major
General Mohammad Baqeri, on Monday denied Tehran was behind the attacks and
said if the Islamic Republic decided to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz
shipping lane it would do so publicly.The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National
Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said Tehran was responsible for security in
the Gulf and urged U.S. forces to leave the region, state TV said.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken
to officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, China, Kuwait, South
Korea, Britain and other countries to share evidence of Iran’s involvement in
the attacks on the Norwegian and Japanese tankers, a senior State Department
official said. Iran on Monday accused its main regional rival
Saudi Arabia - a close U.S. ally - of adopting a “militaristic, crisis-based
approach” for accusing Tehran of carrying out the tanker attacks.In May, Tehran said it would reduce compliance
with the nuclear pact in protest at the U.S. decision to unilaterally pull out
of the agreement and reimpose sanctions.The accord requires Iran to curb its uranium
enrichment capacity, capping Iran’s stock of low-enriched uranium at 300 kg of
uranium hexafluoride enriched to 3.67 percent or its equivalent for 15 years.
That is far below the 90 percent needed for weapons grade uranium and also
below the 20 percent level to which Iran enriched uranium before the deal.A series of U.N. inspections under the deal
have verified that Iran has been meeting its commitments.Iran’s Rouhani said on Monday that European
nations still had time to save the accord.“It’s a crucial moment, and France can still
work with other signatories of the deal and play an historic role to save the
deal in this very short time,” Rouhani was quoted as saying during a meeting
with France’s new ambassador in Iran.French President Emmanuel Macron said he regretted Iran’s
announcement but that Paris would hold talks with Iran and its partners to
avoid any further escalation in the region.NUCLEAR REACTORKamalvandi, in a news conference at Iran’s
Arak heavy water nuclear reactor which has been reconfigured under the deal,
said Tehran could rebuild the underground facility to make it functional. Heavy
water can be employed in reactors to produce plutonium, a fuel used in nuclear
warheads.In January, Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar
Salehi told state TV that “despite pouring concrete in pipes within the core of
the Arak reactor ... Iran had purchased pipes for replacement in case the West
violated the deal.”Mojtaba Zolnour, head of parliament’s nuclear
committee, said Iran would quit the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty against
the spread of nuclear weapons unless European powers saved the 2015 agreement.The western European signatories to the deal -
France, Britain and Germany - have defended it as the best way to limit Iran’s
enrichment of uranium.But Iran has repeatedly criticized delays in
setting up a European mechanism that would shield trade with Iran from U.S.
sanctions in an effort to save the nuclear deal.The United States and the IAEA believe Iran had
a nuclear weapons program that it abandoned. Tehran denies ever having had one.Pompeo said on Sunday the United States did
not want to go to war with Iran but would take every action necessary,
including diplomacy, to guarantee safe navigation through Middle East shipping
lanes.Iran said on Monday it had exposed a cyber
espionage network, accused the CIA of running it and that several U.S. spies
had been arrested in different countries as a result.