Kurdish opposition figures sentenced to jail over links with PKK
2019/02/02 | 12:55
Two Kurdish opposition figures were sentenced on Friday by a Turkish court to 14 years in prison over alleged links with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.



Turkey’s Higher Criminal Court found each of Democratic Regions Party (DBP) co-chair Sebahat Tuncel and ousted Diyarbakir Mayor Gultan Kisanak guilty.



PKK was previously labelled by Turkey as a “terrorist organization. DBP, which is the regional-level sister party of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), is accused of having links with the PKK.





