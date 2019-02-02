Kurdish opposition figures sentenced to jail over links with PKK

2019/02/02 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Two Kurdish opposition figures were sentenced on Friday by a Turkish court to 14 years in prison over alleged links with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Turkey’s Higher Criminal Court found each of Democratic Regions Party (DBP) co-chair Sebahat Tuncel and ousted Diyarbakir Mayor Gultan Kisanak guilty.
PKK was previously labelled by Turkey as a “terrorist organization. DBP, which is the regional-level sister party of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), is accused of having links with the PKK.
