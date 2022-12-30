COVID-19: zero deaths and 14 new cases in Iraqi Kurdistan

2022/12/30



In its weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 95 recoveries and zero mortalities.



Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan region of Iraq logged only 14 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the region's Ministry of Health said.

In its weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 95 recoveries and zero mortalities.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Iraqi Kurdistan recorded 466943 cases including 459458 recoveries and 7469 deaths.

