COVID-19: zero deaths and 14 new cases in Iraqi Kurdistan

2022/12/30 | 22:58 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan region of Iraq logged only 14 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the region's Ministry of Health said.
In its weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 95 recoveries and zero mortalities.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Iraqi Kurdistan recorded 466943 cases including 459458 recoveries and 7469 deaths.
